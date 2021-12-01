Lizzo opens up about her friendship with Adele: “We’re both supreme divas…and we’re also both Tauruses!”

ABC

Some people believe in horoscopes and that successful relationships are determined by astrological signs. Lizzo might be one of those believers, because she says two Tauruses are better than one when explaining why she and Adele are such great friends.

Speaking with People on Wednesday, the “Rumors” singer shared how the two first met. “I met her at a birthday party or a Grammy party — I can’t remember where because I was drunk at both,” Lizzo laughed, then noted that she and Adele hit it off because “[s]he’s been through similar things that I have.”

Aside from Adele giving her “really good advice,” the 33-year-old rapper listed other reasons why the two get on so well. “We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way,” Lizzo declared. “We’re both supreme divas. We know our worth — and we’re also both Tauruses.”

The rapper said she and Adele support each other and have each others’ backs. Speaking about the “Easy On Me” singer’s recent “Adele: One Night Only” concert, Lizzo raved, “When it came time for her performance, she extended an invitation, which was incredible — she put my a** in the front row, which was even more incredible!”

She continued, “It was so crazy; I was turned up. I said, ‘Adele’s singing like she in the church — she is doing some sanging right now. I need to give her that energy that she deserves.’ So, I was living, and we had a lot of fun.”

Lizzo is about to return to the stage herself and will perform at the American Express UNSTAGED concert in Miami on Saturday, December 4. If you have tickets, keep your eyes peeled, because you might just see Adele dancing in the front row.

