Lizzo performs “Proud Mary” in tribute to Tina Turner

Lizzo paid tribute to the late Tina Turner by performing “Proud Mary” during her show in Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday night.

“Today we lost an icon,” the singer tells the crowd, as seen in a video posted to her social media. “And I haven’t allowed myself to be sad, I haven’t allowed myself to cry about it. I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate what an incredible legend Tina Turner is and always will be.”

“As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” Lizzo continued. “And remember this, there would be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner!”

She then launched into an energetic performance of “Proud Mary” in honor of Tina, who died Wednesday at age 83.

