Lizzo releases first trailer for HBO Max documentary ‘Love, Lizzo’

Lizzo released the first look of her upcoming HBO Max documentary, Love, Lizzo, on Thursday.

“Taking ownership of my story — I’m nervous but excited to share with y’all,” she wrote on Instagram. The trailer takes a peek at her childhood, her struggle to break into the music game and how she became a powerhouse in the industry.

The trailer is soundtracked to Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and starts with her narrating, “No matter what part of my story you come in at, I’m always chasing the music. Y’all have no idea how close I was to this not being a thing.”

“When I was a little girl, I would write these pop songs, but I didn’t have the confidence in my voice,” she continues. “Nobody was trying to sign a fat Black girl that rapped, and sang and played the flute. It took so much hard work to get where I am today. But, I found my voice.”

Lizzo concludes, “Now when people see me onstage, they see themselves. Music gave me the opportunity to be who I am. The show don’t stop. The show must go on.”

As this narration plays out, fans are provided glimpses into her life — such as home videos of a young Lizzo feeling shy at the dinner table and her posing for various glamour shots.

Love, Lizzo starts streaming November 24 on HBO Max.

