Lizzo returns next week with her new single, “Rumors”

Atlantic Records

After a long hiatus, Grammy-winner Lizzo has announced her highly-anticipated return with “Rumors,” her first single in over two years.

“New Era B****,” wrote Lizzo on Instagram, sharing the single’s cover art. In the photo, Lizzo rocks a long straight black wig and a gold bustier while holding up her diamond-encrusted index finger to her lips, appearing to tell fans “shhh.”

“Rumors” follows Lizzo’s RIAA-certified Platinum song, “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliott, the 2x Platinum “Juice,” the 3x Platinum “Good As Hell,” and the 7x Platinum single, “Truth Hurts,” the latter of which earned her a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

All four songs are featured on Lizzo’s third album, Cuz I Love You, which peaked at #4 on the Billboard200. The deluxe version won a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

“Rumors” will be available on streaming services on August 13.

Along with her return to music, Lizzo is also gearing up to hit the stage this fall at a number of festivals. On September 4th, she’ll make history as the first woman to ever headline Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. The Minnesota native will also return to her home state to headline the Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch, MN on September 11th. This marks her first performance in Minnesota since her two sold-out shows in 2019.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.