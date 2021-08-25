Lizzo says she’s heard from Drake after mentioning him in “Rumors”

JORA FRANTZIS

Lizzo dropped her Cardi B-assisted single “Rumors” almost two weeks ago, but there’s one line that people seem to be stuck on.

At one point in the track, Lizzo says, “No I ain’t [expletive] Drake yet.” While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, guest host Niall Horan asked the singer to “explain.”

“Okay. So the original line was ‘No I ain’t [expletive] Niall yet but…the label said it was a little bit provocative,” the Grammy winner joked. “So…I changed it to Drake, a safer bet.”

When asked if she’s heard from the Toronto rapper, Lizzo made reference to where she landed on the Billboard music charts, cheekily saying, “I think he’s heard the #4 song in the country.”

On a serious note, Lizzo quickly added, “I have heard from Drake, but that’s all I’m going to say on that.”

Whether that means the two hitmakers will be collaborating on music soon, or whether they’ll be taking their relationship to another level, fans will just have to wait and see.

