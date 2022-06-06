Lizzo spills the tea on infamous Liam Payne interview: “I don’t know who lied to that poor boy”

ABC

It’s not a secret that Lizzo is a good friend and fan of Harry Styles, so it was only a matter of time before she reacted to Liam Payne‘s infamous interview.

Last week, the former One Direction singer appeared on the Impaulsive podcast and, aside from negative comments about Zayn Malik that he’s since walked back on, he found himself in hot water for labeling himself the most successful member and the face of 1D.

Liam angered fans by stating his 2017 debut single, “Strip That Down,” had “outsold everybody within the band” and that One Direction was built around him. He claimed former boss Simon Cowell had made a “promise to me that in two years ‘I’ll make this work for you'” and that he “started with my face and worked out around the rest.”

When the podcast host clarified that Liam was “the inception” of the boy band, Liam responded, “I was the honorary member of One Direction, yes,” and claimed Cowell “told me that story himself in his house.”

Fans mocked Liam’s statements; the criticism was largely coming from the 1D fanbase, until Lizzo threw her hat in the ring — and some serious shade.

Taking to TikTok, the “About Damn Time” singer remarked, “I don’t know who lied to that poor boy, but he was not the frontman.”

She then made an unimpressed face, which sent fans applauding in the comment section over her succinct yet devastating message to Liam.

While Liam has clarified his statements about Zayn, he has yet to speak out about any of his other remarks.

