Lizzo surprises her mom with a brand new car for Christmas

Lizzo‘s mom is riding in style this holiday season with a brand new car!

On Sunday, the “Truth Hurts” singer gifted her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, a brand new set of wheels and shared the heartwarming footage to social media.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas,” she captioned the clip. “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

In the video, Johnson-Jefferson is led to the vehicle with her eyes closed and instantly breaks down in tears after seeing her gift parked in driveway before turning to give her daughter a hug.

As she walks over to check out her new whip, she can be heard saying, “You see these things on television but you never expect these things to happen to yourself.”

By Danielle Long

