Lizzo surprises lucky fans on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Billboard for iHeartMedia

Lizzo has a brand new album out now called Special, and to celebrate, the “About Damn Time” singer taped a segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live! called “Undercover Sing,” where she surprised some of her fans.

The unsuspecting “Lizzbians” were told they were chosen to listen to her new album and have their reactions recorded for a fake website. What they didn’t know was that Lizzo herself was actually watching them from the next room.

As each person listened to one of the songs, Lizzo serenaded them with improvised lyrics tailored just for them, then snuck up behind them.

One of the funniest moments came when she stood directly behind a young man named Mike who failed to realize it, even as she fed him hints like “I’m somewhere in this room.” It wasn’t until she jumped up and yelled, “Michael, turn around!” that he spotted her.

The participants were also surprised with tickets to Lizzo’s show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Past “Undercover Sing” segments have featured Christina Aguilera and Carrie Underwood.

