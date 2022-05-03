Lizzo tearfully reacts to being named among best-dressed at Met Gala

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Lizzo was named among the best dressed at Monday night’s Met Gala, and the “Rumors” singer said she was “moved to tears” by the praise.

Lizzo reposted a video from fashion critic Mandy Lee highlighting her outfit, which consisted of a dramatic black coat with gold embroidery, a form-fitting black Thom Browne dress with a long corset, a gold choker, long black nails and, as an accessory, a golden flute.

“When I look at this, I see fashion-forward, passionate It Girl,” Lee proclaimed.

“I wasn’t gonna post this to my page but I was moved to tears… so I gotta follow my heart— society says fashion = thinness… but b**** I’m undeniable,” Lizzo captioned the post. “My silhouette *is* fashion. *IS* sexy, *IS* art.”

The Grammy winner continued, “I’ve been showing out, carpet after carpet w my incredible team— not because I have something to prove, but cus I f***ing can! Like it or not- this big body is here baby, and we ain’t goin NO-WHERE.”

“Thank you to everyone who put me on they best dressed lists… thank you to anyone who sees me for me,” Lizzo closed. “I remember when the world didn’t care about fat bodies and now we are front & center.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer told Variety of her outfit on Monday night, “It took 22,000 hours to make this coat. I’m just so happy to be in it, I feel like a piece of art.”

She also revealed that gold flute in her hands was “rare” and valued at $55,000. She also played a few notes on the golden flute and remarked, “That’s what I got for you today!”

