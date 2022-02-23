Lizzo teases her sophomore album: “It has evolved to a place where I’m proud”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo teased her long-awaited second studio album in a new interview and said she is “proud” of it.

Speaking with Variety, the Grammy winner revealed that she’d been working on her sophomore record since before her debut, Cuz I Love You, hit shelves in April 2019.

“Broadly, I’ve been working on this album since the summer of 2018,” said Lizzo. “It has evolved to a place where I’m proud. It’s one of the most musically bada**, daring and sophisticated bodies of work I’ve done to date.”

The “Rumors” singer revealed that, although she has been working on her labor of love for about four years now, she is still deciding when to release it. “I am not done. I’m still pushing out the hits, baby. And I hope that it is some of the most useful pieces of music to ever exist,” she explained. “All I want to do is help people through my music.”

And while Lizzo is autobiographical with her hits, the singer revealed that her upcoming work is a little different than what fans have come to expect of her. “It is a love album. I’m shocked,” she dished. Lizzo also let it slip that this album is “personal” as well, because she will “never be the kind of artist that’s like, ‘This album is about a story I wrote; it’s not real.'”

Does that mean that Lizzo has a new man in her life? The “Juice” singer didn’t share any names — quipping “I ain’t talking about this” — but she did admit that she’s “a little bit” in love. That said, whether or not the album is about her new flame, Lizzo teased that we will just “have to wait and see.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.