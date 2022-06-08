Lizzo teases possible collab with Harry Styles: “Anything’s possible”

ABC

2022 is already Lizzo‘s best year yet. She fell in love with boyfriend Myke Wright; released the shapewear line Yitty; pioneered her reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls; will release her new album, Special, on July 19; and she took over the Coachella stage with Harry Styles.

Speaking of Harry, are the two going to jump into the studio anytime soon?

“I don’t know … Anything’s possible,” she told ﻿Variety﻿ and added, “If I fit into his plan, honey, I’m there.” The Grammy winner hinted Harry is a spontaneous person because, as she revealed, “I didn’t even know I was doing Coachella!”

She had nothing but love for Styles and raved, “He’s so good at what he does, and he’s just the kindest person.”

Lizzo is also looking ahead to what’s next, especially when it comes to her television takeover. With the success of Big Grrrls, the “Truth Hurts” rapper is ready to tease her next project.

“I actually filmed something that is a dream. I woke up this morning thinking about it. I can’t wait for it to come out,” she said. And although she “can’t talk about it” yet, she insisted she’s “so excited” for its arrival. Lizzo did part with one detail about her new show: “It’s scripted.”

Lizzo revealed she has many other projects ready to throw into the pipeline, but it all comes down to timing. Speaking of ﻿Big Grrrls﻿, which she said was an idea she’d had “for years and years,” Lizzo clarified, “I got more like that in the bank. It’s just timing. We gotta make sure the time is right and that we can pull it off, because I got big ideas, honey. There’s nothing small about me.”

﻿Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

