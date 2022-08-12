Lizzo turns heads by filming herself at the beach in a wedding gown

ABC

Did Lizzo get married?

That’s what some fans believe after the Grammy winner shared a brief video to Instagram of herself in a wedding dress. Lizzo’s hair is done in long braids that cascade down the lace bodice of her flowing gown.

Soundtracked to her new tune “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” the hitmaker stands barefoot on the beach before she lifts her dress so she can splash in the clear ocean water.

She then releases the dress and raises her arms up high, facing toward the horizon as the camera pans toward the sun.

Lizzo further increased speculation that she may have tied the knot with boyfriend Myke Wright by captioning the short clip, “DID I SAY YES?” She also added the wide-eyes emoji at the end.

Lizzo is currently on vacation in the tropics and has been regularly sharing photos of her getting downright cheeky in the ocean — as well as a few thirst traps.

Fans are begging the “Truth Hurts” rapper to clear the air about what the video means. While some believe this is a promo for a new music video — for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” to be exact — others think this is Lizzo’s special way of confirming she is off the market.

Lizzo was romantically linked with Wright back in February. In April, when speaking with Andy Cohen, the singer confirmed she was seeing someone and that her fame was “not even a factor” in their romance.

The singer also documented her blooming relationship with Wright through her new album, Special.

