LL Cool J & Chloe will no longer perform on ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

DUSTIN FRANZ/AFP via Getty Images

While Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will go on Friday night, two performers slated to join Seacrest and co-host Liza Koshy live in Times Square have pulled out of the show.

Neither LL Cool J nor Chlöe will be performing on the telecast, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year. In a statement, the hip hop legend said, “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE.”

“We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL added. No reason has been given for Chlöe’s absence.

As of now, the other two Times Square performers — veteran rockers Journey and Latin star Karol G — are still set to perform.

Performers at the Los Angeles party segments of the show include Avril Lavigne, OneRepublic, Masked Wolf, French Montana, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Macklemore, Polo G, Mae Muller, Måneskin and Walker Hayes. Daddy Yankee will perform from Puerto Rico, while Billy Porter will hold things down in New Orleans.

﻿Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air on ABC Friday night starting at 8 p.m. ET.

