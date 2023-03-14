Look what he’s done: The Weeknd releases deluxe edition of ‘Starboy’

Universal Music Group

The Weeknd released his Starboy album in 2016 and, despite its massive success, held off on releasing a deluxe version of it — until now.

The singer shocked fans when he dropped the album’s new edition on Tuesday, which is available to stream and purchase across all platforms.

The deluxe version of Starboy treats fans to three new additions that didn’t appear on the original album, including the Ariana Grande remix of “Die for You,” which soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The album also features the previously released DJ Kygo remix of the album’s title track, as well as last year’s reboot of “Reminder” that features A$AP Rocky and Young Thug.

The Weeknd wasn’t done surprising fans: he also shared several stills from what appears to be an upcoming music video, which fans believe is for his song “Creepin’.” One still features singer ﻿﻿Mario Winans, whose 2004 song with P. Diddy, “I Don’t Wanna Know,” is sampled in the 2022 track.

The Weeknd added Winans is “in the cut,” which fans are taking as further proof there’s a new music video on the horizon.

“Creepin'” also features 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, but they didn’t appear in any of the teaser images. However, the singer did retweet Metro talking about “working hard on editing these music videos” and musing over “what I wanna drop first.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.