Lorde announces first full show in four years

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Lorde is returning to the stage for her first full show in four years.

The “Royals” artist is among the headliners for the 2022 edition of Spain’s Primavera Sound festival. The 11-day event takes place from June 2-12, with Lorde taking the stage on June 10.

Other artists on the bill include Beck, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Dua Lipa, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, Pavement, Gorillaz, The National, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, the Creator. For the full lineup and ticket info, visit PrimaveraSound.com.

Lorde hasn’t played a full concert since 2018, when she concluded a worldwide tour in support of her 2017 sophomore album, Melodrama. Last year, she revealed she was working on a her third album.