Lorde explains what made her "peace out" on social media

Aside from the occasional rare post, Lorde has largely been missing from social media since 2018 but, now, she’s finally opening up about why she made that decision.

Speaking with her friend Cazzie David for Interview magazine, the “Royals” singer revealed that there were a number of issues that ultimately led to her absence.

“Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country,” she explained.

Lorde, who is from New Zealand, previously shared her thoughts on issues that the United States has been plagued with in a email to fans over the summer.

Addressing the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, the 24-year-old admitted that she gets frustrated by the “performative activism” that plays out on social media platforms “predominantly by white celebrities (like me).”

“It’s hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action,” she said in the note captured by fan account @LordeDaily.

Lorde made another appearance on social media in October to urge fellow New Zealanders to get out and vote. In that same message, she also seemingly teased new music.

“Do it for our beautiful country and for me,” she wrote. “And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

Lorde’s last album, Melodrama, was released in 2017 and earned her a Grammy-nomination for Album of the Year. It also scored Lorde her first number one at the top of the U.S Billboard 200.

