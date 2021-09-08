Lorde explains why she doesn’t feel suited for the “pop star life”

TheÌo de Gueltzl/Vogue

With her most recent album Solar Power, Lorde is back in the spotlight. But despite this being her third successful album, she says she still doesn’t feel like a pop star.

“I’m great at my job, but I’m not sure I’m the man for the job,” Lorde tells Vogue in a new cover story. “I’m a highly sensitive person. I’m not built for pop star life. To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I’m not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar.”

Thankfully, she’s worked out a system that allows her to make music and also take time for a normal life.

“For whatever reason people have allowed me to say, ‘OK, I’m going to come and do the thing — do the shoot, do the red carpet, speak to the journalists, put the music out — and when I’ve done it to the point of total exhaustion, when I have completely quenched that thirst, I’m going to go home, and you’re not going to see me for two or three or four years,'” she says.

“I’ll be doing the other thing, which is being there for every single birthday and dinner party and cooking every single meal and going on every single walk and taking every single bath,” the 24-year-old notes. “And when I’ve done that, and I’m like, all right, that’s enough of that for a little while, I’ll come back again.”

Just because she doesn’t think she’s built for the pop star life, doesn’t mean she can’t expertly cover one of pop music’s most iconic stars: Britney Spears. In a performance video exclusively for Vogue, Lorde mashes up Britney’s song “Break the Ice” with her own “Fallen Fruit.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.