Lorde feels “excited” about new music: “I don’t want to wait”

Is Lorde season approaching once more?

In an interview with New Zealand’s Ensemble magazine, the “Royals” artist gives an update on the progress of her upcoming fourth album.

“It has taken me quite a while [to start working on it],” Lorde shares. “I mean, I do just take a long time … I do a lot of research, I write a lot down. Sort of a big chunk of work before I actually start writing music.”

“That’s been a really big part of it,” she adds. “It’s been super exciting and I feel excited about what’s coming.”

Lorde released her most recent album, Solar Power, in 2021, which arrived four years after her sophomore effort, Melodrama, dropped in 2017. This time around, Lorde is hoping for a shorter gap between records.

“It’s always my intention, to move as quickly as I f***ing can and then that ends up taking different forms,” Lorde says. “But this one, I really am trying to. I don’t want to wait, you know, so take from that what you will.”

In fact, Lorde’s leaving the door open for new music to drop before 2023 is over.

“Anything could happen,” she says. “Let’s see!”

