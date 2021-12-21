Lorde premieres video for ‘﻿Solar Power﻿’ song “Leader of a New Regime”

ABC/Paula Lobo

Lorde has premiered the video for “Leader of a New Regime,” a track from her new album, Solar Power.

The clip finds the New Zealand artist standing in front of the ocean, with shots of running horses and a mysterious mirror stuck in the sand, reflecting the water. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

“Leader of a New Regime” is the fourth Solar Power song to get a video, following “Fallen Fruit,” “Mood Ring” and the title track.

Lorde released ﻿Solar Power﻿, her third album, in August. She’ll launch a U.S. tour behind the record in April 2022.

