Lorde scheduled to play NYC tonight after postponing two shows due to laryngitis

John Shearer/Getty Images for Lorde

Lorde is scheduled to perform at New York’s Radio City Music Hall Monday night but it remains to be seen if she will, since she had to postpone her last two shows due to laryngitis.

The first show scrapped was her April 15 gig in Uncasville, CT. In a statement on the venue’s website, Lorde said, “These past couple days I’ve been pushing through some horrendous laryngitis, and I regret to inform you that my voice hasn’t sufficiently recovered to be able to play the show for you…I’ve tried everything, and unfortunately it’s physically impossible for me to sing much of the set.”

The second affected was Saturday’s gig in Washington, D.C. Lorde said in a tweet, “Unfortunately, due to continued illness, I am postponing our show. I am so, so sorry. My voice is still a wreck, and I don’t want to give a less-than-great performance. I love playing in DC, and I’m gutted it’s you guys I’m letting down.”

The D.C. gig has been moved to August 29, while the Connecticut show has been moved to August 25.

Lorde’s Monday and Tuesday night shows at Radio City were still listed on the venue’s website as of Monday morning.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.