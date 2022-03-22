Lorde shares “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)” in new video

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Lorde has premiered the video for “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen It All),” a track off her new album, Solar Power.

The clip begins with the “Royals” artist waking up on a beach, where she soon runs into two different versions of herself, one of whom is rocking her teenage Pure Heroine style.

“This song is me in communication with another version of me, trying to send along the wisdom I’ve started to gather along the way,” Lorde says, adding that the video represents “three distinct parts” of herself.

She explains, “The Child in her purple lipstick and silver jewelry, big curls thrown over to one side, skipping and bouncing like I did as a six year old; the Lover, a baby woman in red with a little diamanté eye, waking up hungover and divine; and the Gardener, me at my wisest and most crunchy, dressed in my own clothes.”

You can watch the “Secrets from a Girl” video streaming now on YouTube.

﻿Solar Power﻿, Lorde’s third album, was released last August. She launches a U.S. tour in support of the record on April 3 in Nashville.

