Lorde surprise releases new ‘Te Ao Mārama’ EP sung in Indigenous New Zealand language

ABC/Paula Lobo

Lorde has surprise released a new EP called Te Ao Mārama.

The set features new renditions of songs from the “Royals” artist’s new Solar Power album, sung in te reo Māori, the language of the Indigenous New Zealand Māori people. Selections include the Solar Power lead single and title track, as well as “The Path,” “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” “Fallen Fruit” and “Oceanic Feeling.”

Te Ao Mārama is available now for digital download. Proceeds will benefit the New Zealand charities Forest and Bird and Te Hua Kawariki Charitable Trust.

Solar Power, Lorde’s third album, was released in August. She’ll launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in April 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.