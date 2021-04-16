Louis Tomlinson jokingly calls out Liam Payne for not answering his phone

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Word of the wise: When Louis Tomlinson calls you, you better pick up or face the consequences.

The British singer took exception when his old One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, was not answering his calls and, as punishment, put him on blast on social media.

On Thursday, Liam took to his Instagram stories to show off his new haircut and painting of the late Prince Philip around the same time Louis was trying to get him to pick up the phone.

After awhile, Louis decided to troll the “Strip That Down” singer by ratting him out to his 35 million Twitter followers.

“I see you on Instagram lad @LiamPayne , answer your phone,” Tomlinson tweeted, capping off his call out post with five exclamation points.

The 29-year-old singer made it known he was keeping tabs on Liam and followed up in another tweet, “Boss drawing and that but get your priorities straight.”

Louis’ two callout posts inspired his fans to also pester the “For You” crooner and, eventually, several versions of “answer your phone” started to trend on Twitter.

The pressure campaign worked because, about an hour later, Louis reported that he had “just spoke to him.”

The British singer did not disclose what was so important about his phone call. Meanwhile, Liam has yet to mention being bombarded by his friend’s frenzied fans about his frustrating phone habits.

