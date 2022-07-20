Louis Tomlinson quashes rumors of One Direction infighting after Liam Payne drama

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

For those curious to know how the members of One Direction are dealing with the aftermath of Liam Payne‘s inflammatory comments, Louis Tomlinson says things are all good.

To recap, Liam appeared on the Impaulsive podcast last month, where he claimed he was the most successful member of 1D and made some not-so-nice comments about Zayn Malik, for which he’s since apologized.

Louis was on the Australian show The Project Wednesday, and the conversation gravitated toward those controversial remarks and whether he bears any ill will toward his old bandmates.

“Oh, so the fishing’s begun already,” Louis quipped to host Peter Helliar. “Yeah, I see what you’re doing.”

But since the topic was brought up, the “Walls” singer insisted there’s no bad blood between him, Liam and the other members of 1D.

“No, listen, I’m immensely proud, as I know Liam is. I’m immensely proud of those days, obviously,” said Louis. “I mean, it was an incredible thing to do and especially at such a young age. Amazing memories, man, amazing.”

The singer added he’s “more than happy” to speak about his boy band days, adding he isn’t vexed when he’s asked to talk about his past. “I’m immensely proud of us,” he said.

But when reporters want him to dish about any “beef” relating to 1D, he’d rather talk about something else.

Louis explained he views those questions as “getting ready to stir some s*** up,” which is probably the last thing he needs.

Louis was also asked about another bandmate, Harry Styles, who will be the subject of a new course at Texas State University. The “Miss You” singer maintained he wasn’t jealous: “I don’t really have an interest in having a course about me, to be fair.”

