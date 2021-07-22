“Lovely & wholesome”: Pink’s daughter’s rendition of Vance Joy’s “Riptide” gets thumbs-up from Vance

Vance Joy: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images; Pink & kids: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Last month, Pink posted a video of her daughter Willow‘s 10th birthday party, where Willow was singing a karaoke version of Vance Joy‘s hit “Riptide” while her little brother, Jameson, tried to steal the show by dancing like crazy. Pink tagged Vance in the post and wrote, “Our family loves you, buddy!” Now, Vance tells ABC Audio how he reacted to the clip, and explains why he’s such a favorite of the “So What” singer’s clan.

“Yeah, I saw a message that was, like, ‘Pink and her family are singing your song,'” Vance tells ABC Audio. “And so I looked at that video: It’s the most wholesome, lovely thing ever!”

He adds, “Willow, her daughter, is singing [‘Riptide’] and her son, Jameson, is running around doing the most legendary dance — like, the definition of youth and joy and freedom. Yeah, it was just lovely.”

As for how Willow knows a song that came out when she was two years old — and why Pink’s family loves Vance — it’s because he opened for Pink on her 2019 European tour.

“It was just the most fun tour to have ever been a part of. Like, [I] couldn’t speak more highly of her,” the Australian singer gushes. “She’s just the most generous, warm, incredible artist…Her show is just amazing and she’s just a very sweet person.”

Vance tells ABC Audio that it’s also nice to see a new generation enjoying “Riptide,” which was released in 2013.

“I’m glad that my song has got legs…I see it in different moments and different ways,” he muses. “It’s nice to have contributed that. But yeah, Pink is a legend as well. I guess that was also the takeaway from that video!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.