Machine Gun Kelly launching unisex nail polish brand

Machine Gun Kelly is launching his own brand of nail polish, dubbed UN/DN.

Created in partnership with Unlisted Brand Lab, the polish will be marketed as unisex, reflecting, as a press release puts it, that “nail art doesn’t need to be feminine or exclusively for women.”

“We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming,” says Candy Harris, CEO of Unlisted Brand Lab.

UN/DN is set to debut in the fall. Shades and polish names will be announced shortly.

In the meantime, you can check out MGk’s personal nail art designs in Downfalls High, the musical film based on his latest album, Tickets to My Downfall.