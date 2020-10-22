Machine Gun Kelly premieres video for Halsey collaboration, "Forget Me Too"

Credit: Sam Cahill

Machine Gun Kelly has premiered the video for “Forget Me Too,” the Halsey-featuring track off his new album, Tickets to My Downfall.

The clip stars Kelly and Halsey, who were rumored to be dating a few years back, as a couple in the middle of a big fight. Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, who executive produced Tickets to My Downfall, makes a cameo at the end of the video.

You can watch the “Forget Me Too” video streaming now on YouTube.

Tickets to My Downfall, which was released in September, also features the lead single “Bloody Valentine.” That song’s video stars Kelly’s real-life girlfriend, Megan Fox.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)