Machine Gun Kelly recalls hanging out with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins shortly before his death

Machine Gun Kelly says he had a moment with the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, just days before before his untimely passing.

Kelly told Howard Stern he was with 20 friends when he ran into the band just two days before Hawkins died. “Taylor… went up to every single one of us and gave us each our moment,” said Kelly, adding that Hawkins didn’t miss a single person, not even Kelly’s assistant.

“We were tripping out,” Kelly said.

“He’s such a beautiful soul… he was so bright,” MGK added and also shared that the two bonded over his portrayal of Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe movie, The Dirt. Hawkins said he was “at the premiere” and praised Kelly for nailing “Tommy’s mannerisms.”

MGK also said the two talked about family, adding, “He was so proud of his kids… And I just want to say to his kids: ‘Your father, when we left there, the kids in us came out,'” because “it was the greatest night of our life.”

“The last thing he had said was, ‘I’m just so bummed I didn’t get to see you guys play,'” MGK added. “I really want to thank him and let his kids know he made us feel — in a time where the outside world… is coming in hard on us — so confident in ourselves and loved. Your father is a great, great man and we were all lucky to know him.”

Hawkins, 50, was found dead in his hotel room Friday night in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was scheduled to perform at a festival. An official cause of death hasn’t been announced.

