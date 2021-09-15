Macklemore welcomes third child, a son named Hugo

Venla Shalin/Redferns

Macklemore is now a dad of three!

The rapper welcomed his third child with wife Tricia Davis six weeks ago. Davis announced the birth of their son on Instagram.

“Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon this beautiful human came into our lives,” she wrote, alongside a selfie with the newborn. “He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him.”

“Welcome home Hugo,” she continued. “May you crush the distorted masculine and awaken the divine.”

Macklemore and Davis, who married in 2015, are also parents to two daughters: six-year-old Sloane Ava Simone and three-year-old Colette Koala.

