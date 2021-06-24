Madonna auctioning off sexy signed Polaroids to help LGBTQ youth

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pride Island

Madonna’s been teasing something that’s going to arrive today, June 24. We’re not quite sure what she’s referring to, but we do know one thing that’s new: In honor of Pride Month, she’s donated some sexy Polaroids to a charity auction.

The Polaroids, one of which is very NSFW, were shot this month in New York City by Madonna and Ricardo Gomes and are, as the auction puts it, “inspired by the art born in the city that never sleeps.” The sexiest pic shows Madonna topless and standing behind a chair. She’s wearing black leather strappy bondage gear, long gloves and what looks like a Raggedy Anne wig.

The other two pics are closeups of her face: In one, she’s wearing long gloves and a different wig; in the other, she’s holding up a black lace-encased hand to her face. She’s also wearing a knuckleduster ring that spells out “LOVED.”

Each Polaroid will be autographed by Madonna and framed. Bids currently range from more than $6,000 to $10,000 per photo. The money raised by the auction, which ends Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, will go to the Hetrick-Martin Institute for LGBTQ+ Youth.

Madonna told Interview magazine, “Pride needs to be celebrated with a community of people who understand and know the meaning of oppression and fighting for freedom.”

