Madonna releases new “Frozen” remix; more details on auditions for her biopic

2022 marks Madonna‘s 40th year as a recording artist, and she’s kicking off the celebration with a new take on one of her classic hits.

Madonna’s dropped a new remix of her 1998 song “Frozen,” based on the viral version by producer Sickick that took over TikTok last year, soundtracking more than 100,000 videos. It’s called “Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix),” and is credited to Madonna, Sickick and Fireboy DML, a Nigerian singer who’s currently on the charts with an Ed Sheeran collaboration called “Peru.” A video for the remix is coming “soon,” according to Madonna.

In other Madonna news, The Hollywood Reporter has more information on the casting process for the Queen of Pop’s upcoming biopic, which she co-wrote and is directing. The publication says Ozark‘s Julia Garner, Black Widow‘s Florence Pugh, Euphoria star Alexa Demie, indie-film star Odessa Young and Mayor of Kingstown actress Emma Laird are in the running to play Madonna, and even pop star Bebe Rexha has been part of the search.

The audition process is described as “grueling,” involving 11-hour-a-day choreography sessions with Madonna’s choreographer and then with Madonna herself. The callbacks consist of readings and singing auditions, again with Madonna — so, no pressure, right? One insider tells The Hollywood Reporter, “You have to be able to do everything.” Just like Madonna.

In October, Madonna told Jimmy Fallon that she’s so involved in the project because “A bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men.”

