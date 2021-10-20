Madonna says script for her biopic is “almost finished”

John Shearer/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Madonna is giving fans an update on the progress of her upcoming biopic.

In an Instagram post, the pop legend says the film’s script is “almost finished.” She shares a series of photos of herself laying on a luxurious rug while looking through a binder containing pages of the script, marked with post-it notes.

“Grateful for the success of Madame X, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children! While laying on this gorgeous Rug by Alexander McQueen!” she captions the post.

Madonna is co-writing the biopic, as well as directing and producing it. She explained her hands-on approach during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“The reason I’m doing it is a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men…there’s nobody on this planet that can write or direct or make a movie about me better than me and that is just the truth!” she said.

