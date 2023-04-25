Madonna wears iconic cone bra in ‘nostalgic trip down memory’

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Madonna is taking a trip down memory lane.

On Monday, the pop star took to Instagram to share photos of some of her looks over the years, including some of the iconic cone bras designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

“A trip to my archives is always a nostalgic trip down memory lane! If I think about my journey through music over the last 4 decades— how could I not think about all the incredible clothes I got to wear and all the amazing designers I was lucky enough to work with,” she captioned the carousel of photos.

The “Material Girl” singer went on to recall being a little girl and her mother always being cold.

“She always spent what little money we had on our coats and I remember standing outside waiting for the schoolbus With my mother shivering in the cold in the middle of winter,” Madonna wrote. “Years later when I became successful my mother’s sister said to me, “Now You can buy all the coats your mother couldn’t buy for herself!”

She continued, “The journey from the memory of my shivering mother in Winter to me shivering in the over air-conditioned storage space where all my costumes are stored is quite remarkable! I am overwhelmed with gratitude.”

Madonna added that putting on “an incredible coat” always reminds her of her mother.

“I hope she likes my taste in costumes But most of all I hope she’s warm,” the post concluded.

In July, Madonna, 64, will kick off her Celebration Tour in Vancouver. The tour will honor the icon’s four decades of music.

