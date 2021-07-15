Madonna’s concert doc, ‘Madame X,’ gets a release date

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Madonna’s concert documentary, Madame X, has an official release date. It will have its Paramount+ debut on Friday, October 8.

The film was shot in Lisbon, Portugal during the Queen of Pop’s sold-out tour, which ran from September of 2019 to March of 2020. It captures songs off her 2019 album, Madame X, as well as previous hits and fan favorites.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna says in a statement. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

Madonna’s Madame X trek was unlike any of her previous tours. Instead of her usual stadium show, she created a much more intimate performance for theaters, and played multiple nights in major cities in the United States, England, France and Portugal.

Several shows on the tour were canceled due to a recurring knee injury Madonna suffered, and the entire trek was subsequently cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.