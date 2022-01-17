Mae Muller thought celebrating early success of “Better Days” would jinx it

ABC/Christopher Willard

“Better Days” singer Mae Muller admits she’s superstitious about her music. Speaking with Liam Payne, the British artist said she has yet to celebrate her breakout hit because she’s afraid of the karmic consequences.

The two chatted on Instagram Live about her collaboration with NEIKED and Polo G, which is currently at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the former One Direction singer wondered how Mae’s feeling about her big break.

“People keep on saying to me, ‘You’re having a hit! You’re having a hit!’ and… I really don’t know what I’m meant to feel when the penny drops,” the 24-year-old confessed before revealing she’s not paying too close attention to the song’s performance on the charts.

“If you told me this a year ago, I’d be like, ‘Okay, when I get a top 10 or, like, especially when it starts happening in America, you’ll be good. You’ll be happy.’ Now I’m like, ‘Okay, but what next?,'” she confided.

Liam noted artists “always want more” — especially if they’re a a solo act. He said One Direction “really didn’t pay attention to any charts,” but when he released his first single “Strip That Down,” he wanted to celebrate the song’s success.

Mae admitted she has yet to do that for “Better Days” because, “I’m always too scared to celebrate early.” When the song first began climbing the charts, she wanted to go out for drinks with friends but held back because, “I don’t want to jinx it! I’m scared.”

Liam said the song’s continual rise on the charts mean she’s due for a “group party” and offered to set something up. She jumped at the opportunity and declared, “I feel like I’ve now earned a party!”

Mae, who joined the IG live from a recording studio, is currently working on her sophomore album.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.