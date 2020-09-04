bj-blog | blog | cj-blog | Natalie Meléndez

By Natalie Melendez |

Makeup Brand Matches Harry Styles Songs to Makeup Palettes

Ever wondered what makeup palette matches your favorite Harry Styles song?

Well thanks to a Twitter thread, you can find out!

US-based makeup brand ColourPop recently dropped a Twitter thread on what Harry Styles song perfectly matches their palettes.

I have to say, I love Sunflower. Vol 6 and Watermelon Sugar!

Which ones your favorite?