Man arrested after breaking into Billie Eilish’s parents’ home

Courtesy KABC-TV

KABC-TV reports that a man was arrested after apparently trying to break into Billie Eilish‘s childhood home in the Los Angeles area Thursday night, according to police.

Los Angeles police say officers responded to a home in Highland Park around 9:15 p.m. after someone reported a man in dark clothing hopping over a fence. It’s unclear if anything was taken or if anyone was home at the time, but police say a suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Billie and her brother, FINNEAS, grew up in the home and her parents still own the property, according to public records. It’s not clear if either of the siblings still live there.



Billie’s concert film Live at the O2 (Extended Cut) airs in theaters worldwide on January 27.

