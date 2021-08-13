Man arrested for trespassing in Taylor Swift’s NYC apartment building

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Though it’s not clear if he was there for her, a man was arrested Friday morning for trespassing in the apartment building in which Taylor Swift lives in New York City, ABC News has confirmed.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Patrick Nissen of Lincoln, Nebraska, was arrested outside the vestibule of the apartment, where he’d been spotted by a security guard on Friday morning. He was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing.

Nissen had tweeted about Taylor in the past. In 2015, he wrote, “Trying to be faithful after all I’ve been through I love @taylorswift13 she needs to come get me. I’m breaking down and freaking out.” His Twitter profile reads, “Now searching for the love of my life. Taylor swift is one of those people I feel like I could connect with and fall in love with.”

It’s not clear if Taylor was home at the time, or even if she’s in the U.S. In late July, she was photographed in Ireland, where her boyfriend Joe Alwyn has been shooting a movie. She also has residences in Rhode Island, Nashville and other locations.

In 2019, a different man pleaded guilty to breaking into Taylor’s apartment a second time. He was arrested after he used a ladder to climb up to her townhouse, broke a window and entered the home, where he attempted to remove property. That same guy had previously been arrested in 2018 and received a six-month jail sentence after he broke in, used Taylor’s shower and was found sleeping in her bed.

