Man connected to Mac Miller’s fatal overdose sentenced to over 17 years in prison

David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images

The man charged with selling the counterfeit oxycodone pills that led to rapper Mac Miller‘s fatal overdose has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison.

﻿Stephen Walte﻿r﻿, 49, was sentenced Monday to serve 17 1/2 years in prison for supplying fentanyl-laced pills to the late rapper, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The recommended sentence was for Walter to serve 10 years, but the judge added to it because Walter continued to sell counterfeit oxycodone pills after Miller’s death.

Miller, born﻿ Malcolm James McCormick﻿, died September 7, 2018.

Walter pleaded guilty to selling the pills to fellow defendant Cameron James Pettit, who is 30, claiming he thought they were for Pettit’s personal use. Walter added he “would’ve stopped” had he known Pettit was distributing the pills, adding he had no idea the pills caused Miller’s death.

The pills were found to be laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic painkiller that’s 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Walter said he is “taking responsibility for everything that happened” and told Miller’s family, “My actions caused a lot of pain. For that I’m truly remorseful. I’m not the type of person that wants to hurt anyone.”

In addition to Walter and Pettit, a third man has been charged in connection to the “Self Care” rapper’s death — Ryan Michael Reavis, 39. Walter distributed the pills to Reavis, who in turn sold them to Pettit.

Reavis was sentenced last month to serve 10 years and 11 months behind bars for his involvement. The case against Pettit is still pending.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.