“Man of the Woods” or Target employee? Justin Timberlake surprises fans with TikTok video

Has Justin Timberlake found his new calling as a Target employee?

In a video posted by TikTok user Douglas Anthony — and no, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you — the superstar is captured behind the register at the popular retail chain. Looking casual in a hoodie and beanie, Justin rings up the customer’s order that includes Icebreakers, a portable speaker and a beverage.

“What else did you want?” the singer inquires. Douglas requests a pack of gum that Justin scans, but then curiously puts it back on the shelf.

According to Billboard, Justin’s NYSNC bandmate Lance Bass commented on the video, “This guy looks oddly familiar. I can’t place it.”

Days before, Douglas posted another video — tagged with #colorado — that shows him and the “Sexyback” singer dancing in the parking lot of a strip mall where snowcapped mountains are visible in the background.

The “Man of the Woods” seemingly confirmed the video’s legitimacy, sharing the clip via his Instagram Stories on Friday, writing, “Haters Gonna Say It’s Fake…”

