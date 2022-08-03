Man who attacked Lady Gaga’s dog walker sentenced to prison

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jailyn White, one of the men accused of attacking Lady Gaga‘s dog walker, has been sentenced to four years in state prison.

Rolling Stone reports White accepted a plea deal that allowed for a reduced sentence. Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, addressed White when recalling the night he was shot while defending the singer’s three French bulldogs —Gusav, Asia and Koji.

Fisher was shot after three assailants — including White — ran away with Koji and Gustav. Both dogs have since been returned.

“You left me bleeding out and gasping for my life,” Fischer told White. “I did almost die that night.” The former dog walker added that while he is still recovering from the gunshot wound, he’s also grappling with the emotional and mental toll of the attack.

“You didn’t just steal dogs from me that night, you stole my livelihood,” Fischer said, detailing how he fell into debt because he was no longer able to do his job. “You stole my purpose, and I’ve been lost without it.”

White bowed his head during Fischer’s testimony.

A judge then ruled White spend four years in state prison. He was served credit for the 533 days he already served in custody or through good behavior.

Another one of Fischer’s assailants, Lafayette Whaley, was present in court that day. His hearing has been scheduled for September 20.

The man who allegedly shot Fischer, James Jackson﻿, was mistakenly released from prison in April and remains on the run. Authorities say he shot the dog walker in the chest with a .40-caliber handgun when attempting to steal the French bulldogs.

