Måneskin adds additional dates, moves to larger venues for upcoming North American headline tour

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age

Looks like fans everywhere are “Beggin'” for Måneskin tickets.

The Italian rockers’ first headline tour of North America has been such a sell out that more dates have been added in various cities, while in others, they’re moving to larger venues.

“We are thrilled to announce that our shows in Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington DC, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, and Dallas SOLD OUT immediately,” the band says in a statement. Additional dates are now being added in San Francisco, Toronto, Philadelphia and New York, on November 4, November 22, November 29 and December 3, respectively.

Tickets for those new shows go sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

In addition, the “Mammamia” band has moved its December 9 show in Miami to the Hard Rock Live in nearby Hollywood, Florida, and December 12 in Houston to the 713 Music Hall.

Måneskin’s LOUD KIDS North American tour kicks off October 31 in Seattle, WA. They’re also performing at both Coachella and Lollapalooza.

