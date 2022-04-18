Måneskin aiming to “raise our voice for something that’s meaningful” with upcoming “Gasoline” song

ABC

Måneskin will be taking a more politically conscious direction with their upcoming new single, “We’re Gonna Dance on Gasoline,” which was influenced by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking with The Independent, bassist Victoria De Angelis reveals, “We’ve been writing a lot of music these past few months, so of course this whole f***ing insane situation with Ukraine really affected us.”

“We just felt like we could do something to use our privilege and the people that look up to us to stand for what’s right, and make some people feel helped and understood,” De Angelis adds. “We want to raise our voice for something that’s meaningful.”

Måneskin previously teased “Gasoline” in a social media post earlier this month as part of Stand Up for Ukraine campaign. Writing the song, De Angelis says, “came pretty naturally.”

“We felt the urge to do it while we were writing and this thing really affected us, as it has everyone,” De Angelis shares. “We just felt the need to talk about it.”

Måneskin gave “Gasoline” its live debut over the weekend at Coachella. The band’s set also included covers of Britney Spears‘ “Womanizer” and The Stooges‘ “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” along with their hit rendition of “Beggin'” and their originals “MAMMAMIA” and “I Wanna Be Your Slave.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.