Måneskin announces new single dropping in October

Måneskin has announced the release of a new single.

The track is set to premiere on Friday, October 7, and is available to presave now.

Måneskin didn’t reveal the title of the song, but they did post a video of what appears to be lyrics written in cursive. The clip focuses on one phrase in particular, reading, “The Loneliest.”

Whatever it’s called, the single will be the first fresh offering from Måneskin to follow their hit “Supermodel,” which dropped in May. It’ll arrive ahead of the Italian rockers’ upcoming debut U.S. tour, which launches Halloween night in Seattle.