Måneskin are “Beggin'” you to watch them ring in 2022 on ABC’s ﻿’New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Courtesy ABC

After a huge breakout year, Måneskin will close out 2021 with a performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022. As the “Beggin'” rockers tell ABC Audio, they were rockin’ to the long-running special while growing up in Italy.

“Yeah of course we knew [about NYRE], it’s really famous,” laughs frontman Damiano David.

David adds that getting asked to play this year’s Rockin’ Eve was “unexpected.”

“We were very surprised when they told us that we were gonna perform,” he says. “We’re really happy to be here and play for the New Year.”

Måneskin’s huge year included winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, and earning a worldwide hit with the viral “Beggin’,” a cover of the Four Seasons song. As for how they plan to top that in 2022, Måneskin will do what they do best.

“I think just play many gigs and make new music,” bassist Victoria De Angelis says of the group’s 2022 hopes. “Then we try to just see what happens and not make too many expectations and just enjoy it day-by-day.”

Drummer Ethan Torchio adds, “Yeah, going with the flow.”

NYRE 2022 premieres December 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Other performers include Masked Wolf, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, OneRepublic, Avril Lavigne with Travis Barker, AJR with Daisy the Great, LL and more.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.