Måneskin reveals ‘Rush!’ track list

ABC/Randy Holmes

Måneskin has revealed the track list for the band’s upcoming album, Rush!

The record consists of 17 tracks, including the previously released “Supermodel,” “The Loneliest” and “MAMMAMIA,” as well as the recently teased “Gossip,” featuring Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello. Another cut, titled “LA Fine,” is set to drop Wednesday night, when the album becomes available for digital preorder.

Rush! is set to arrive January 20. It’s Måneskin’s first album since their breakout in 2021 following their Eurovision Song Contest victory.

Here’s the Rush! track list:

“Own My Mind”

“Gossip” feat. Tom Morello

“Time Zone”

“Bla Bla Bla”

“Baby Said”

“Gasoline”

“Feel”

“Don’t Wanna Sleep”

“Kool Kids”

“If Not for You”

“Read Your Diary”

“Mark Chapman”

“LA Fine”

“Il Dono Della Vita”

“MAMMAMIA”

“Supermodel”

“The Loneliest”

