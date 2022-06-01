Måneskin says making song covers is “one of the coolest things you can do”

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Måneskin left us “Beggin” when they covered The Four Seasons‘ 1967 hit, and the Italian rockers say they will continue to make song covers because they are “one of the coolest things you can do.”

The singers spoke to NME about their musical choices and referenced covering Britney Spears‘ “Womanizer,” The Killers‘ “Mr. Brightside” and Franz Ferdinand‘s “Take Me Out” when performing live in concert. The latter song has amassed over a billion streams on Spotify since being released last year.

Frontman Damiano David said his band will “always do covers,” because, “It’s one of the coolest things you can do.”

David continued, “When you write a song and then publish it, it’s not yours anymore. You’ve gifted it to everyone.” He also shared how Måneskin feels when other people sing their music.

“When people cover us I’m super proud, because they’ve been so starstruck by this song that they want to make their own version,” he raved. “You can see the same thing born again with hundreds of different shapes.”

He also had a message to those urging them to maintain their rock roots and honor the acts that came before them. “It’s so stupid and pointless to expect a band of 20-year-olds to replicate what was happening in the ’70s and ’80s,” David admonished. “We’re just trying to do something new that makes us feel satisfied and happy.”

