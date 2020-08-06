Maren Morris’ Heroes Fund makes donation to local Tennessee high school band program

ABC/Image Group LA

Since she established her Heroes Fund charity in 2017, Maren Morris has been allocating a portion of the proceeds of her “Meet and Greet” packages to support of music education and fine arts programs in public schools.



Now, the Heroes Fund, in partnership with the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, has donated $70,000 to Nashville Metro Schools and the East Nashville Magnet High School Band Program.



According to a tweet from local music education initiative Music Makes Us, the grant will be used to buy instruments and supplies, as well as tuxedos and gowns for students who are part of the program.

Both Maren and the school showed their excitement about the grant on social media following the announcement. However, Maren’s husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, had one tiny, joking gripe about her fund’s donation.

“My wife donated all of her meet and greet money instead of buying me a jetski, and I have to say…I am very proud of her,” he tweeted, along with the hashtag “#stillnojetski.”



Even though the COVID-19 pandemic forced Maren to postpone her planned tour this summer, she’s still been keeping busy. She and Ryan are adjusting to life as parents to their new baby boy Hayes and in July, Maren hinted that she was also beginning to get back into songwriting and working on new music.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

My wife donated all of her meet and greet money instead of buying me a jet ski and I have to say…I am very proud of her. #stillnojetski https://t.co/tLaGepAkNl — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 6, 2020



