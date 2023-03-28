Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion to headline LA Pride in the Park music festival

Terence Patrick/CBS

Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion will be celebrating Pride Month as headliners of the LA Pride in the Park festival, which has expanded to two days “following last year’s overwhelming success and demand.”

The event will kick off June 9 with a headlining set by Mariah, while Meg will close the show the following day.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be a part of LA Pride 2023. I am happy to be back in person celebrating with the LGBTQIA+ community here in Southern California and throughout all of the lands!!!” Mariah says in a press statement. “Let’s come together to celebrate love, inclusion and Pride.”

“I can’t wait to headline LA Pride in the Park and celebrate the phenomenal LGBTQIA+ community,” Meg adds. “This incredible event advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equality, so I’m honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance.”

One-day tickets and weekend passes are available at lapride.org. Other performers will be announced at a later date.

