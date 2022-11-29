Mariah Carey invites fans to her NYC penthouse for the holidays

Courtesy of Samir Hussein for Getty Images

Mariah Carey wants you to be home for Christmas – her home to be exact.

The singer, in partnership with Booking.com, is opening up her New York City penthouse apartment to two lucky guests for a special holiday experience. Not only that, but she’s planned out a full weekend itinerary of fun holiday activities – including a shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue, an ice skating experience in front of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, and tickets to her “Merry Christmas to All” concert at Madison Square Garden.

While guests won’t actually get to sleep over at Mariah’s place, they’ll get to enjoy cocktails and a Christmas card photoshoot in the penthouse. They’ll be treated to a three-night stay at The Plaza.

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year,” Mariah explains in a statement. “For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel.”

Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience will be available to book on a first-come, first-served basis on Booking.com, starting December 14 at 5 p.m. ET. The trip will take place from December 16 to December 19 and is priced at $20.19 in honor of 2019, the year “All I Want for Christmas Is You” first reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.